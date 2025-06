Thousands ride bikes from Philly to the shore to raise money for cancer research

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An important trip to the shore raised more than a million dollars for cancer research.

Thousands of cyclists rode from Philadelphia to Ventnor, New Jersey for the 53rd Annual American Cancer Society Bridge to the Beach Bike-A-Thon on Sunday.

Members of the Action News family were there to kick off the event, including Karen Rogers, VP of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins and Executive Producer Jamie Pschorr.

6abc is a proud media sponsor.