Police officer pulls unconscious driver from burning vehicle after crash in Bridgewater, NJ

BRIDGEWATER, NJ (WPVI) -- A police officer helped rescue a driver trapped in his burning car following a crash in Bridgewater, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning.

Peter Della-Ventura was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Route 22 westbound around 2 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a 2007 Freightliner tanker truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The tanker truck driver was able to pull over safely on the shoulder of the highway, and both he and the passenger of the Elantra were able to exit the vehicles.

Della-Ventura, however, was left unconscious and trapped in the flaming car.

That's when Officer Noah Allat, who was working in the area, jumped into action.

He arrived on the scene and pulled Della-Ventura out of the car.

Members of the Finderne, Martinsville and Green Knoll Volunteer fire departments, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital's paramedics, and members of the Martinsville and Green Knoll rescue squads provided additional aid.

Della-Ventura and his passenger are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed so far.