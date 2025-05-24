Vigil held for man killed during officer-involved shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of people gathered in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood on Friday night to remember a man killed during an officer-involved shooting.

Family members identified him as Bruce Garcia, also known as 'Angel.'

It was Wednesday night when two officers approached Garcia, who was walking near Mutter and Somerset streets.

MORE | Man fatally shot after producing gun during struggle with officers: Officials

Armed suspect shot, killed by police during struggle: Officials

Authorities say a struggle ensued, and Garcia allegedly pulled a gun from his bag, which discharged.

That resulted in two officers firing their weapons, striking Garcia in the stomach, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both officers have since been placed on administrative duty, pending an investigation.

