Alleged dogfighting leader back behind bars on drug charges following search warrant

MAURICE RIVER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The South Jersey man accused of leading a large-scale dogfighting operation is back behind bars on Tuesday, this time on a series of drug charges.

Bruce Low Jr., 46, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Monday as a search warrant was executed in the 5300 block of Route 49 in Maurice River Township.

According to an affidavit, a package destined for the New Jersey property from India was flagged by Customs and Border Patrol.

Inside the package, over six kilograms of the opioid tapentadol were found, the complaint states. Tapentadol is a powerful narcotic used for severe pain.

IMAGE: Chopper 6 overhead as police search Maurice River Twp. property on June 9, 2025.

But during the search, more was found, like morphine and packaging to sell drugs, plus large amounts of cash, authorities said.

Low Jr. allegedly admitted to ordering and receiving the tapentadol package, as well as possessing other items, police said.

In April 2024, Low Jr., known as "Hollywood," was arrested when authorities raided the same property. Police say he was one of the top 5 dog-fighting breeders in the country.

In that investigation, an undercover officer gathered enough evidence to show Low Jr. was operating Royal Bull Kennels to breed and sell dogs for fighting.

At least 100 dogs were found on the property during the 2024 search.

Just last month, he was indicted on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, dogfighting and other related offenses. Seven family members and associates were also indicted on similar charges.

The new charges against Low Jr. include maintaining/operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Low Jr. is due back in court on June 13 at 9 a.m.