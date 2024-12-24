Bucks County boy becomes the prince for Philadelphia Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Bucks County boy is playing a key role in George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" presented by the Philadelphia Ballet.

This has been a dream come true for the 11-year-old who says he was wowed by the iconic play when he was just five years old.

"I loved it and was watching every second of it, and I had always dreamed of performing in it after that," said Ethan Ross.

Ethan Ross of Doylestown is now playing the role of the Nutcracker Prince.

Ethan says he started dancing when he was five years old and has been classically training since he was eight.

The last few years he played the role of Fritz, the main character's pesky brother who breaks her nutcracker doll.

Now as the prince, he says he's been rehearsing five days a week.

It's hard work, but he says he leans on the support of his family.

Ethan had this advice for other emerging dancers.

"You shouldn't let other people's opinions put you down, and you should always work hard toward your goals, because as long as you work hard you can achieve anything."

You can watch Ethan in action at the Academy of Music now through December 29th.

Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are still available with shows every day except for Christmas.