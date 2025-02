Bucks County couple charged with allegedly neglecting their premature, newborn twins

Marcus Maddela and Courtney Soyka, of Croydon, are accused of failing to provide necessary follow-up care since their twins' birth in October.

BROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County couple is charged with allegedly neglecting their premature, newborn twins.

Doctors claim the couple fed the babies so little that they became dangerously malnourished.

Authorities say the now four-month-old twins have improved significantly since going to the hospital in December.