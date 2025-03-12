Bucks County residents say important questions remain unanswered following pipeline leak

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Upper Makefield Township residents continue to seek answers from Sunoco and Energy Transfer concerning their pipeline leaking jet fuel into their water supply.

"Every day they don't shut that pipeline down they're violating the civil rights of the people," said Priscilla Linden of Washington Crossing.

The leak was confirmed at the end of January, but residents say they suspected it as far back as 2023, originating in the Mt. Eyre community.

On Tuesday, Energy Transfer said it would no longer take questions publicly due to indications of legal action by residents. Instead, they'll communicate more directly and one-on-one with residents and officials and give public presentations.

"While we can't get into a Q &A here, our commitment to communicate will continue. It just will have to change slightly," said Energy Transfer Vice President of Public Affairs, Joe McGinn.

As a result of an order by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Energy Transfer says they're providing clean water to residents, evaluating soil and installing filtration systems in homes.

The company says they've also tested water at hundreds of homes within a one-mile radius of the Mt. Eyre neighborhood, and remediation is planned to begin next week at a home purchased by the company on Spencer Road. They're actions the company said Tuesday it already voluntarily committed to, but residents disagreed.

"This wasn't done because Sunoco was trying to do the right thing or protect us. It was in response to our constant demands," said Natalia Miranda, a Washington Crossing resident and member of a community task force created in response to the leak.

Residents say their questions still aren't being answered.

"We haven't been told the size of the leak, how much product was lost," said Naomi Robinson.

"The reason why this is important is because of our health. Sure, financial worries are there, but that's not the big picture. We're worried about our drinking water, our air, our soil. We're not getting information about how much has leaked, where the plume is, or which direction it's going," added Miranda.

McGinn said the company has already recovered 65 gallons of fuel, but it's not clear how much more needs to be recovered.

"There's some answers that can be given in the short term. There's some answers that can be given in the long term, but in terms of that commitment to doing that, we will be here," McGinn said.

The governor, state and local representatives, and the Department of Environmental Protection are all now involved.

On Tuesday night, Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Edward Louka said the district attorney's office has contacted the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Environmental Crimes unit to investigate the situation.

"I would like a promise from the government organizations that they're going to keep Sunoco accountable and take action to protect us, not just now but in the future," Miranda said.