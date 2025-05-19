Boyfriend charged with shooting, killing woman in West Conshohocken

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in West Conshohocken.

Michael Dutkiewicz, 26, of Warminster, was arrested on Sunday for the shooting death of 25-year-old Alyssa Rose Wiest, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Michael Dutkiewicz Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Police responded to the 200 block of Moorehead Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Wiest face down on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to her body, not far from her home.

She was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

When investigators went to her home, they discovered that her front door was ajar and noticed blood both inside her residence and along the sidewalk, leading to her body.

A neighbor allegedly told police that right after the shooting, Dutkiewicz - who had been dating the victim for the last two years -- was seen standing by his silver Ford F-150.

He was then allegedly seen leaving the area.

Investigators said his truck was captured on multiple license plate readers driving from West Conshohocken and through Conshohocken, starting around 12:25 a.m.

A warrant was issued for Dutkiewicz's arrest and he has since turned himself in.

He is being charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

He has been arraigned, but officials said no bail is available for a first-degree murder charge.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.

