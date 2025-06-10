Bucks County man receives a breath of fresh air after double lung transplant

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After decades of his lungs struggling, this Bucks County man has received a breath of fresh air.

"I've always been on oxygen my whole life. Going to school, anywhere I go, the oxygen would go with me. And now I don't have to worry about the oxygen," said Kevin Christ.

It's thanks to professionals at Temple University Hospital who helped him through a double lung transplant.

" It's his spirit, I think, that drove him as well as his just commitment to do well and you know that with his family at his side at every juncture, taking care of him," said Dr. Gerard Criner, Director of Temple Lung Center.

"There's a lot that they could basically teach us how to get through adversity, which we all do at some point in our lives, he continued.

Now, for the first time in his life, Kevin Christ breathes without any technological help.

