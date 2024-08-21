During the investigation, police say it was found that none of the seven children had attended school and lacked basic knowledge.

Bucks County parents sentenced up to 16 years behind bars after 7 kids found in squalor

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two parents in Bucks County were sentenced to eight to 16 years behind bars after their seven children were found living in deplorable conditions last year.

The children involved ranged in age from 16 to just four years old.

The investigation began in April 2023 when police received a report that children were entering an abandoned trailer in the Green Top Trailer Park in West Rockhill Township, Pennsylvania.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two children belonging to 48-year-old Shane Robertson and 38-year-old Crystal Robertson.

One child was barefoot and the other wore dirty and ill-fitting clothing, investigators reported.

The children reportedly told authorities they entered the trailer to get a blanket to keep their rats warm, as their parents had no money.

When officers brought the children to their parents, who lived in the trailer next door, police say they found 'deplorable' living conditions and a refrigerator secured with a padlock.

Police later returned with an investigator from Bucks County Children and Youth and found several more children hidden in a rear bedroom.

Officers say they found feces in several places in the home, and some of the walls and floors were in disrepair.

The living conditions were found to be "unsanitary and essentially unsafe," police said, and the children were taken into protective custody.

RELATED | Bucks County parents charged with assault after 7 kids found living in squalor

A medical evaluation of the children at a hospital found most of them were malnourished, police said, and some of the children had low kidney function.

During the investigation, police say it was found that none of the seven children had attended school and lacked basic knowledge. Several of them didn't know their birthday.

In early 2024, the Robertsons pleaded guilty to seven felony counts of child endangerment and six summary counts of animal neglect.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced the couple to up to 16 years in a state correctional institution, where they will undergo a mental health evaluation as well as drug and alcohol treatment.

The judge also ordered that they would have no contact with their children until they turn 18 and only with the approval of a court-appointed therapist.

"It is appalling that you would live in these conditions with your seven children," said Judge Charissa Liller.

She called the Robertsons "two of the worst parents" she had ever seen.

"You treated your animals better than you treated your children. You kept them caged up like animals, but you weren't treating them as good," Liller said.

It was revealed in court that Crystal Robertson's TikTok page featured videos of their animals being treated with impressive care.

One video showed one of the Robertsons' lizards being fed salmon, while another showed Crystal brushing its teeth.

When the children were first removed from their parents' care, all had poor dental hygiene, and one even had maggots in their hair.

The children remain in the custody of Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services, authorities say.

Officials say since being removed from their parent's home, the children have shown signs of flourishing, have been healthy, and have made friends while attending school.