Bucks County actor Pragun Bhardwaj makes Philadelphia debut in 'Life of Pi'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In two weeks, the Broadway sensation "Life of Pi" is making its Philadelphia debut.

The three-time Tony award winner is coming to the Academy of Music on July 15th and one of the stars with local roots is also making his Philadelphia debut.

"It's very surreal just to be able to have people to come support in my city," says Pragun Bhardwaj, a cast member in "Life of Pi." "It's really awesome."

Bhardwaj was born in Bristol and raised in Chalfont and got bit by the theater bug at a young age.

"I grew up in Bucks County and I started doing drama and theater in middle school," Bhardwaj says. "I really got into it in high school, and then I was like: 'Let's do this for a living!'"

He says he's thrilled to bring the touring production of "Life of Pi" home to the Academy of Music.

The show is based on the best-selling novel. It's an epic story of perseverance and hope, told through incredible staging and puppetry.

"He gets lost at sea and embarks on a 227 day journey and somehow makes it out alive, despite being in the boat with a tiger," Bhardwaj says.

His personal connection to the story is special.

"It's really cool," Bhardwaj says. "It's my first time being able to be in a story about Indian people. "It takes place partly in India. There's Hindi that is spoken. There's prayer that is spoken. Pi's family completely resembles my own home that I grew up in. It's super cool and personal."

He says when his family saw the screen adaption of "Life of Pi," they sort of manifested this moment.

"They were like: 'Pragun, you do some work in acting, maybe you can get a role like this!' Little did I know I was going to be working on this project, which is super cool. They're very excited for me," he said.,

"Life of Pi" is at the Academy of Music from July 15-27.

For tickets and more information, visit EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.