Residents voice concerns as Bucks County school district introduces superintendent finalist

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Before the Centennial School Board introduced its finalist for superintendent on Thursday night, community members protested the choice of Dr. Abram Lucabaugh.

"We are simply here trying to do the best and make the best decisions for all of the students of Centennial School District," said Nancy Pontius, of the Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District group.

Pontius was one of several community members to express concerns about Dr. Lucabaugh before Thursday's meeting at Log College Middle School.

During the meeting, Lucabaugh was asked questions submitted by community members. The Q &A started with questions about his abrupt departure from the superintendent job at the Central Bucks School District, just days after the school board changed hands from Republican to Democratic control.

MORE | Residents raise concerns about top candidate for superintendent of Centennial School District

Residents raise concerns about top candidate for superintendent of Centennial School District

"Our board was incredibly divided politically," Lucabaugh told the crowd on Thursday night. "They were so dug in and so entrenched in their political beliefs that I found it almost impossible to effectively work in the role."

During his reign at Central Bucks, the ACLU filed a federal complaint against the district, alleging discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.

When Lucabaugh was asked about working with the LGBTQ+ community during Thursday's meeting, he said he would ensure there is no discrimination within the Centennial School District. He also placed the blame on the Central Bucks School Board for any discriminatory policies implemented during his time there.

"I will acknowledge when policy was passed at Central Bucks, and it was my responsibility to implement policy; I did become the face of that policy," he said.

After the meeting, Action News spoke briefly with Centennial School Board President Mary Alice Brancato, who has voiced her support for Lucabaugh's hiring.

"Everything that Dr. Lucabaugh needed to get out, he did. I just hope that our community comes back together," she said.

However, some of the meeting attendees, including at least two school board members, expressed concerns about the fact that Dr. Lucabaugh was given the questions ahead of time.

Patti Crossan, a Centennial School Board Member, said, "That's not an open forum. There should have been mics at each aisle where the community members, our taxpayers, could have asked a question, look up, and wait for an answer."

"If you go for an interview, you sit there, they ask the questions, you don't know what they are," Jane Lynch, another Centennial School Board member, added.

The two school board members said they are voting no on Lucabaugh's hire. They also say they believe the board is divided over the issue.

A vote is set for next Tuesday.

