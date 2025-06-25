Bucks County teacher and youth coach arrested on child porn charges

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An elementary school teacher and youth coach was arrested in Bucks County on Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography.

Police and the FBI arrested Richard Adamsky, 65, at his home in Warminster Township. Adamsky is an 8th-grade teacher at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster Township. He also coached several youth sports teams outside of school

According to a post on the school's website, which has since been removed, Adamsky had taught there for more than 30 years. It also said he was listed as a "Who's Who of American Teachers" and honored as an outstanding teacher.

"It shakes the foundation of trust," said Jen Schorn, the district attorney of Bucks County, during a news conference to announce the charges on Wednesday.

While there is no evidence that Adamsky physically assaulted kids, Schorn is asking parents to talk with their kids about interactions they may have had.

"We know his reach is far when it comes to being in contact with children," said Schorn.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation, and "he had up-to-date criminal background checks and child abuse clearances on file. Additionally, no complaints of inappropriate behavior with minors had ever been lodged against him."

The arrest came after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 30. The tip reported that an explicit image had been uploaded to a reverse image search engine.

On May 15, that tip was passed on to investigators in Bucks County. On Wednesday, a warrant was executed at Adamsky's home, where electronics were seized.

According to the criminal complaint, "When asked how many such images Adamsky believes he has saved, Adamsky responded, 'Too many.'"

The district attorney said that the investigation took three months because it took time to trace the IP address and identify a suspect.

"It does seem like from the outside looking in, a long period of time, but, sadly, I can say these tips come in frequently. It's alarming how frequently they come in," Schorn said.

Adamsky is being held in jail on $500,000 bail.

Read the full statement released by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia below:

"Mr. Richard Adamsky, a teacher at Nativity of Our Lord Parish School in Warminster, Bucks County, was arrested by the Warminster Police Department this morning at his home. He faces felony criminal charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communications device. Information regarding his arrest and its circumstances was shared directly with school administration by law enforcement agents for the first time this morning.

Neither the school, nor the parish, nor the Archdiocese had any indication of alleged wrongdoing on Mr. Adamsky's part until being notified of his arrest earlier today. Based on information provided by law enforcement, it is our understanding that these activities involved Mr. Adamsky's personal electronic devices only and that there were no allegations that he had physically harmed a minor.

As a condition of his employment, Mr. Adamsky had up-to-date criminal background checks and child abuse clearances on file. Additionally, no complaints of inappropriate behavior with minors had ever been lodged against him. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this criminal matter.

These charges are serious and disturbing. The Archdiocese is cooperating with law enforcement and remains fervently committed to preventing child abuse as well as protecting the children and young people entrusted to its care. Child pornography is a scourge that must be eradicated.

To Make a Report

If you would like to report a violation of The Standards of Ministerial Behavior and Boundaries, contact the Archdiocesan Office for Investigations at 1-888-930-9010.

If you would like to report an allegation of sexual abuse, contact your local law enforcement agency and/or the Office for Investigations at 1-888-930-9010.

We recognize that this public notice may be painful to victims of sexual violence and exploitation. If you need support or assistance, victim services are available to you through the Victim Assistance Office of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at 1-888-800-8780 or philavac@archphila.org".