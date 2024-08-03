Suspect sought after World War I memorial in Philadelphia vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Burholme neighborhood are upset after a beloved war memorial was vandalized over the weekend.

Now, the search is on to find out who did it.

Police say they were called at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday for reports that a war monument at the intersection of Rising Sun, Oxford, and Cottman avenues was vandalized.

The Burholme World War I Memorial honors those in the neighborhood and others who fought in the war.

The local civic association, along with residents, are angry that someone would use the tribute to spread their views about the Israel-Hamas war.

"It's an absolute shame that we've had this memorial that has been here for years get defaced over some sort of political ideology. And it's wrong. Political ideologies don't give you a reason to deface a World War I memorial. These men gave their lives in defense of our country," said Aizaz Gill, president of the Burholme Town Watch and Civic Association.

"This is our neighborhood, and that's is World War I veterans' names that were desecrated," added Kathy McCarthy, president of the VFW 2819 Auxiliary.

City employees worked quickly to remove the painted messages.

Now, residents are hopeful police catch whoever is responsible for this.

"Everybody is very upset. To desecrate a World War I memorial, no matter what your political views are, it was terrible," said Pat Donnelly, treasurer of the Burholme Civic Association.

Police say they have surveillance video and will use that as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.