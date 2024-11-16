Burn bans in effect throughout Philadelphia region amid drought conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Weeks without rain have led to drought conditions and burn bans in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Montgomery County has a 30-day ban starting Saturday.

Delaware County's went into effect last week.

"Wood, leaves, tree debris, anything like that, you're not supposed to be doing anything at all," said Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bak.

The rules of the burn bans can vary by county and municipality, but the state's guidance is this: no open burning on the ground, in a barrel, or in a fire ring.

Campfires are allowed in rings in state-designated campgrounds. Typically charcoal grills and propane and gas stoves are still allowed.

Delaware County's officials are asking people to use fire as little as possible.

"In the month of October, we had well over 100 brush fires dispatched," said Bak. "Even to the point of improperly disposing of smoking material can start a fire."

The entire state of New Jersey is under fire restrictions after fighting a record number of forest fires over the last few weeks.

No charcoal fires are allowed and no agricultural burning.

Folks with outdoor fire pits and fireplaces we spoke with say they understand why the bans are in place.

"Flames come out, sparks come out and they go everywhere," said Bill Ford of Upper Providence, who has a wood-burning outdoor fireplace.

"All of a sudden you have a little spark and it spreads -- you're talking about a catastrophe," said Kevin Smith of Newtown Square.

Again the rules of the bans can vary based on where you live so check with your county and even your township. You could be fined if you break the rules.

Delaware County officials say the current ban is for 30 days but it could be extended if we don't get enough rain.