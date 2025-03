Bus fire under investigation in Northern Liberties

Bus fire under investigation in Northern Liberties

Bus fire under investigation in Northern Liberties

Bus fire under investigation in Northern Liberties

Bus fire under investigation in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bus fire in a parking lot in Northern Liberties is currently under investigation.

Crews responded to the incident at 2nd and Callowhill streets around 4 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find the bus on fire, and the flames had spread to other buses.

Crews quickly had the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.