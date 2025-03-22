Cafe in Wissahickon Valley Park to permanently close

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular cafe in Wissahickon Valley Park will be closing this weekend, after the owner says they can no longer afford to stay open.

The Cedar's House, which is on the foot of Forbidden Drive in Andorra says its last day will be Sunday, March 23rd. The owner says the building needs substantial repairs inside and out to bring it up to code.

Workers at the family business are heartbroken.

"It was a safe place where we could be who we were in the community," said Amy Skarbek, whose sister owns the cafe.

She explained that the cost of running a restaurant has doubled since the pandemic and they don't have the funds to make necessary fixes to the historic building.

"I love the mom and pops and they're disappearing. And I want to know why. they're making it harder and harder for people to make a living,' said Skarbek.

The news came as a shock to the cafes regulars.

"I think that's ridiculous and it's really going to suck because where am I going to go after my runs on Saturdays and Sundays. I need my coffee and I need my muffin," said Bud Wilson from Audubon, New Jersey. He runs the trail every weekend and then meets his friends at the cafe after.

John and Mary Tralie often take a long walk and end their trips here over lunch.

"It feels like a fairy tale here, it's just this sort of cottage in the woods and beautiful and cozy and all seasons. It's just really a shame," said Mary.

As the family-ran business gets ready to close, there is one thing they want everyone to know.

We loved our time here. We loved being in the woods with you. And we loved Cedars House Cafe.