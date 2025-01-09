California wildfires: Before and after photos show destruction from fires

The Palisades fire has grown, reaching the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The flames destroyed oceanfront homes.

Satellite images provided by Maxar are showing the devastation caused by two of the many wildfires that have swept across Southern California.

The Palisades Fire ripped through the Pacific Palisades, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country, burning at a rate of five football fields per minute and leaving firefighters overwhelmed as they attacked the flames from the ground and the air.

Fanned by strong Santa Ana winds that reached 98 miles per hour in some areas, the Eaton Fire burned through the San Gabriel Valley, torching homes in Pasadena and Altadena, both about 11 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Five residents perished in the Eaton Fire.

The before and after photos show the extensive damage done to neighborhoods.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the deadly California wildfires here.

