'Call Her Daddy' creator Alex Cooper announces new Hulu docuseries

The two-part series will follow the popular podcaster as she preps for her first tour.

"Raw." "Messy." "Personal." Influential podcaster Alex Cooper, creator and host of "Call Her Daddy," tells all in her new docuseries for Hulu, "Call Her Alex," premiering June 10.

Daddy Gang, you're about to find out a whole lot more about your founding father, Alex Cooper.

Cooper, who's the creator, host and executive producer of the massively successful podcast "Call Her Daddy," has announced a new documentary series, "Call Her Alex," with Hulu.

"What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper's evolution-from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind 'Call Her Daddy,' a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere," states the official synopsis.

"I've shared my life with the Daddy Gang since I started 'Call Her Daddy'-but this documentary series takes it even deeper," Cooper said in a statement. "It's a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that shaped me-the raw, the messy, the personal stuff I've never felt comfortable sharing until now. My hope is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they'll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own."

This isn't Cooper's only project with Hulu. She recently announced a dating reality show called "Overboard for Love" with the streamer.

Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, spoke with Cooper recently at Hulu's Get Real event, where he said Cooper is "shaping the future of entertainment."

"Call Her Alex" will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival June 8. It'll premiere on Hulu June 10.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.