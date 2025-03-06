Camden County singer/songwriter Pat Johnson goes for Golden Ticket on 'American Idol'

Singer/songwriter Pat Johnson from Camden County, NJ hopes to score a coveted Golden Ticket to Hollywood on the latest season of American Idol.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, March is the premiere of a brand new season of "American Idol." Judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan are back, and this time, they're joined by former Idol and superstar Carrie Underwood.

During the auditions, keep your eyes peeled for a local singer and songwriter from Camden County, New Jersey.

Pat Johnson, 26, has been waiting ten years for this moment and he's finally going for that golden ticket.

"I've been playing in bands ever since I was 10, 11 years old," Johnson says. "I'm a band guy at heart. I love being in a dirty bar, singing really old classic rock music, playing new stuff, doing all that cool stuff."

But his time to shine on "American Idol" didn't happen overnight.

"I've sent in tapes off and on for the last 10 years," Johnson says. "I told my fiancée, 'One more time, I promise. And if it's a no, it's just not meant to be.' I'll live and die by that, and that's okay."

So Johnson sent in one final audition tape.

"A couple of days later, I get a phone call and I wanted to vomit in the best way possible," he says.

And with that phone call came a chance to audition for the judges.

Johnson says he grew up watching the show.

"I always told my mom, I promised her that one day, I'd at least give it a shot," he says. "She's finally able to see me do the thing!"

Johnson works with people with various disabilities. He says he's also doing this for them.

"If they see this and they're watching this, it's going to inspire them to go for things that make them uncomfortable. Go for things that they think that they can't reach," he says.

Johnson is the front man for the local alternative rock band Floracene and he sang an original song for his audition, bringing it all back to his roots.

"I am the most regular person ever," he says. "I don't have these big ties in the industry. I don't have all these fans already knowing who I am. I'm just a guy who decided to take a video in my backyard and send it in and cross my fingers and just trust in putting my best foot forward each day that it will lead me to the right path."

You can watch Pat Johnson's audition Sunday, March 9 on the season premiere of "American Idol" beginning at 8 p.m. on 6abc.