Camden, NJ offering up cash rewards in illegal dumping crackdown

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The city of Camden on Monday announced efforts to crack down on illegal dumping.

Officials say 120 cameras will be installed across the city to deter people from leaving debris on streets, lots and other public spaces.

"I was proud to secure $500,000 in community project funding for a citywide camera network that is now catching perpetrators in the act and being prosecuted," Congressman Donald Norcross said.

A monetary incentive between $500 and $1,000 will also be offered to residents who can provide credible evidence that faciltates the arrest of an illegal dumper.

"Having these tools has been invaluable for our law enforcement professionals and has allowed them to bring to justice individuals who have treated the city like their own personal landfill with no regard to the residents or our community," said Commissioner Al Dyer.

Residents are urged to report any illegal dumping to police at (856) 757-7042.