Camden officials call out owners of eye-sore gas station

City officials say the company has not responded to fines and violation notices.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden Department of Public Works crews cleared trash and overgrown weeds from the dilapidated U.S. Petroleum gas station along Admiral Wilson Boulevard on Tuesday.

"It's become a haven for trash, a haven for crime, a haven for negative activity," said Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen before the cleanup began.

Officials say the gas station hasn't been functional since 2019. In the years since then, thousands of fines have been issued to the owner, Pontus Capital Shell Portfolio LLC based in the San Diego area.

City officials say the company has not responded to fines and violation notices.

About $25,000 was leined against the property on Tuesday.

"The business they need to handle is right here. This is appalling seeing this gas station let go like this," said Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer.

Over the past few years, the gas station has seen graffiti, squatters, drug use, and illegal dumping, according to city and county.

"Residents over there calling our office frustrated want to see action, want to see things done," said City Council President Angel Fuentes.

"We will continue to take legal action against the owner," said Carstarphen.

Someone from Pontus Capital LLC told Action News the company purchased the gas station and then leased it to another company.

We still haven't gotten answers as to why these violations have gone on for so long.

City officials say the structures on the property will be torn down in the coming weeks, as they've been deemed a hazard.