Some canned baked beans sold at Walmart, other stores recalled in 23 states, including PA and Del.

Some canned baked beans that were sold at major stores across 23 states, including Pennsylvania and Delaware, are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen.

Vietti Food Group has issued a voluntary recall of 4,515 cases of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans because they may contain soy, which comes from soybeans, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classifies as one of nine major allergens.

Those allergic to soy, or those with severe soy sensitivity, may experience mild to life-threatening symptoms if they consume the product, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company stated in a recall announcement on May 2, which was published on the FDA website Monday.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction vary but may include difficulty breathing, hives, stomach cramps, swelling of the tongue or lips, and vomiting, according to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology.

Vietti Food Group said the recall applies to 15-ounce cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans that were distributed to stores across 23 states including Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The recalled products were distributed to stores including Walmart, which shared the announcement on its recall website.

Recalled beans have a "best if used by" date of Feb. 17, 2028, with codes printed on the bottom of each can.

According to Vietti Food Group, there have been no reports of adverse reactions or illnesses.

In an email Wednesday, a representative for Vietti Food Group told ABC News that they were not yet able to provide a comprehensive list of retail locations impacted by the recall, but noted, "We are working with our customers to make sure they push this notice out to their customers."

"Any consumer who has product related to this recall should return it to their point of purchase for refund or return," they said.

Anyone who wishes to contact Vietti Food Group can call the company at (513) 682-2474, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT, or email recall@zwanfood.com.