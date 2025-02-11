Canned tuna sold at supermarkets, including Trader Joe's, Walmart, recalled due to botulinum risk

A recall has been issued for canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart and other major supermarkets.

Tri-Union Seafoods has announced a voluntary recall on its canned tuna sold across multiple states ---including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware --- due to a can defect that could potentially cause botulism contamination.

What to know about canned tuna recall

In a company recall notice dated Feb. 7 and shared on the U.S. Food and Drug administration website Feb. 10, Tri-Union Seafoods, a subsidiary of seafood producer Thai Union Group, said it "made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brand names."

"This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the 'easy open' pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning," the company stated, warning consumers not to use the product "even if it does not look or smell spoiled" and advising any consumers who are feeling unwell to "seek immediate medical attention."

According to Tri-Union Seafoods, there have been no illnesses reported in association with the recalled products to date.

Where recalled canned tuna was sold

The impacted tuna products were distributed to the following retailers, according to the Tri-Union Seafoods recall announcement:

H-E-B label: Texas

Trader Joe's label: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

Genova 7 oz.: Costco in Florida and Georgia.

Genova 5 oz.: Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

Van Camp's label: Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey.

Product details of canned tuna recall

Recalled products have specific can codes and "Best if Used By" dates on the bottom of the cans. Click here to see the full list of UPC numbers.

Customers in possession of any recalled tuna cans are encouraged to return them to the retailer for a full refund, throw them away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly "for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product."

Tri-Union Seafoods also offers support by email, at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com, and by phone at (833) 374-0171, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

"This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect," the company stated in its announcement. "Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards."

What to know about botulism

Botulism is a rare but serious illness that is caused "by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The bacteria that make botulinum toxin are found naturally in many places, but it's rare for them to make people sick. These bacteria make spores, which act like protective coatings. Spores help the bacteria survive in the environment, even in extreme conditions," the CDC states, adding that "the spores usually do not cause people to become sick ... but under certain conditions, these spores can grow and make one of the most lethal toxins known."

According to the agency, "improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods can provide the right conditions for spores to grow and make botulinum toxin," and those who consume them "can become seriously ill, or even die, if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly." Sometimes, store-bought foods can also be contaminated with botulinum toxin.

Symptoms of botulism can include difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, double vision, drooping eyelids, blurry vision, slurred speech, difficulty breathing and difficulty moving the eyes. Symptoms of foodborne botulism may also include vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea.

"Botulism is a medical emergency," the CDC states. "If you or your child has signs and symptoms of botulism, immediately see your doctor or go to the emergency room. Do not wait."

