Cape May County Zoo welcomes baby zebra to the herd

Proud zebra parents, Gretta and Ziggy, welcomed the arrival of a female foal.

Proud zebra parents, Gretta and Ziggy, welcomed the arrival of a female foal.

Proud zebra parents, Gretta and Ziggy, welcomed the arrival of a female foal.

Proud zebra parents, Gretta and Ziggy, welcomed the arrival of a female foal.

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Congratulations are in order for the Cape May County Zoo.

Proud zebra parents, Gretta and Ziggy, welcomed the arrival of a female foal.

The new addition has been successfully integrated into her herd of Grant's zebras - a species known to live in central and eastern Africa.

You can check out the new zebra and her sibling born earlier this year each day at the Cape May County Zoo.