Car riddled with bullets after triple shooting in Wissinoming leads to chase in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating at three locations after a triple shooting Tuesday in the city's Wissinoming section.

Philadelphia police are investigating at three locations after a triple shooting Tuesday in the city's Wissinoming section.

Philadelphia police are investigating at three locations after a triple shooting Tuesday in the city's Wissinoming section.

Philadelphia police are investigating at three locations after a triple shooting Tuesday in the city's Wissinoming section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating at three locations after a triple shooting Tuesday in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

Police said it all started when a 21-year-old pulled up at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday to drop off someone off on Torresdale Avenue, near Robbins Street, in Wissinoming.

Police said the vehicle was then shot up and that the 21-year-old was hit in the shoulder.

Action News was told someone else jumped in the driver's seat and drove thed victim to Temple University Hospital.

The Action Cam captured video outside the hospital, where the car was seen with bullet holes in the driver's side door.

Philadelphia police are investigating at three locations after a triple shooting Tuesday in the city's Wissinoming section.

"It appears that vehicle was at least the intended target because it was hit at least 13 times by gunfire," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The scene consists of a total of 20 spent shell casings, so we now at least 20 shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon or weapons."

Two other men, ages 24 and 48, were also shot. Police believe they're related.

Investigators said they were sitting on the front porch when the car was shot up.

The 24-year-old was shot in the shoulder, and the 48-year-old was struck twice and is in critical condition.

Police said right now, it's unclear if they were bystanders who were stuck by stray gunfire.

Right after the shooting, police went after a car that officers say was speeding recklessly from the scene.

After traveling several miles through city streets, police said two men jumped out in the area of 16th and Diamond Street in North Philadelphia and started running. Officers were able to catch them and took them into custody.

As of now, police are questioning those two persons of interest, while trying to determine any possible involvement in the triple shooting.