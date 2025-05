Car and tractor-trailer collide in Hopewell Twp., Mercer County

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday afternoon in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was over the wreckage on Route 31 just after 12:30 p.m. in Hopewell Twp.

The road was closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt, or how bad those injuries may be.