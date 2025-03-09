Video shows customer ramming car through CarMax in Southern California, leaving multiple people hurt

Video from the scene showed a customer ramming his car through a CarMax dealership in Inglewood, leaving multiple customers and employees injured.

Video from the scene showed a customer ramming his car through a CarMax dealership in Inglewood, leaving multiple customers and employees injured.

Video from the scene showed a customer ramming his car through a CarMax dealership in Inglewood, leaving multiple customers and employees injured.

Video from the scene showed a customer ramming his car through a CarMax dealership in Inglewood, leaving multiple customers and employees injured.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A wild scene at a CarMax in Southern California was caught on camera Saturday when a customer rammed through the dealership's showroom and injured multiple customers and employees.

The incident was reported at around 2:10 p.m. local time at the CarMax dealership located in Inglewood.

The customer had been getting his vehicle appraised at the dealership, according to CarMax.

Witnesses said the customer apparently didn't like the offer, snapped and got back into his parked car. After a couple attempts, he drove through the front door.

The video showed the customer reversing into the entrance of the showroom as panicked employees and customers scattered.

The driver then drove through the rear of the building over broken glass and past overturned desks and chairs.

Miguel Hernandez, who shot the video, was there looking to buy a car when he first heard a loud argument.

"Employees were just running, screaming 'get out the way, get out the way!'" said Hernandez.

At least eight people were injured. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two people were transported to a hospital with critical injuries while the other six suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

CarMax released a statement, saying, in part, "This afternoon, a customer drove through our Inglewood, California store, hitting and injuring several employees and customers who are receiving care at the hospital at this time. This individual was a customer and he was arrested by the police."

According to LACOFD, the initial call was for an active shooter, but it turned out to not be the case.

No further details were immediately available.