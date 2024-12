Cash register stolen from McDonald's in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the armed bandit who held up a fast food restaurant.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3100 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say that the suspect robbed the McDonald's restaurant at gunpoint, and took off with the cash register.

There's no word tonight on how much money was taken.

No injuries were reported.