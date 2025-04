Casket remains found at construction site on Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews discovered casket remains and bone fragments at a construction site on Temple University's campus.

The remains were found on North Broad Street, across from Polett Walk.

A university official says that this find was somewhat anticipated, because part of the site was once Monument Cemetery, sold to Temple in the 1950s.

Work has been halted, and the Philadelphia Coroner's Office, medical examiner, an archaeologist and law enforcement have been notified.