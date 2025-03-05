Catholics in the Philadelphia region mark the start of Lent while praying for Pope Francis

At services this Ash Wednesday, there is a special consideration for the leader of the church, Pope Francis, as he remains hospitalized.

At services this Ash Wednesday, there is a special consideration for the leader of the church, Pope Francis, as he remains hospitalized.

At services this Ash Wednesday, there is a special consideration for the leader of the church, Pope Francis, as he remains hospitalized.

At services this Ash Wednesday, there is a special consideration for the leader of the church, Pope Francis, as he remains hospitalized.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Ash Wednesday services there was special consideration for the leader of the church, Pope Francis, as he remains hospitalized.

At the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, ashes are displayed in a sign of death and rebirth.

At the same time, special prayers are offered for Pope Francis. The 88-year-old is battling double pneumonia and complications. He has been hospitalized for 20 days.

"Our Holy Father Pope Francis continues to struggle with his health, so we keep him present in our hearts today," said Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez.

For the last three weeks, and on a holy day like Ash Wednesday, Catholics around the world and here at home, have been praying for the pontiff.

"We certainly believe in miracles and we are certainly praying for him," said Joe Rose of Newtown Square.

The Vatican is reporting that Francis is alert and receiving oxygen. Today he was offered ashes and communion from his hospital room.

In Havertown, Father Kevin Gallagher leads services at St Denis' Church, "We know from our own friends and family that this is a very critical time in his life, and we ask the Lord that he relieve his suffering."

Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten season, for observers it is a time for reflection, prayer, repentance and renewal.

"40 days of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. It is a time to be very much aware of the needs of our brothers and sisters," said Father Gallagher.

The Vatican says Francis has been alternating work and rest throughout the day. In the morning, he was able to call Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family in Gaza.