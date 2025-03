CBP inspectors at US-Mexico border on alert for egg smuggling

According to reports, Customs and Border Protection says egg discoveries and confiscations are up 29% compared to the year before.

NOGALES, Ariz. -- Inspectors at the US-Mexico border are cracking down on egg smuggling.

They say most of them are usually Americans who didn't know the couple of eggs they had left over in a cooler were prohibited.

According to CBP, travelers are prohibited from bringing fresh eggs, raw chicken, or live birds into the U.S. from Mexico.