Celebrate Earth Day with sustainable jewelry from Feast Jewelry

Adrienne Manno is the designer behind the genderless jewelry brand called Feast Jewelry.

Adrienne Manno is the designer behind the genderless jewelry brand called Feast Jewelry.

Adrienne Manno is the designer behind the genderless jewelry brand called Feast Jewelry.

Adrienne Manno is the designer behind the genderless jewelry brand called Feast Jewelry.

Adrienne Manno is the designer behind the genderless jewelry brand called Feast Jewelry.

After five years as a corporate designer, she started Feast as a side project to tap into her creative roots.

Her jewelry designs are made from new, upcycled, and deadstock jewelry, and they are created in her Kensington studio.

She offers a shopping experience in her studio by appointment, where you'll find some of her best-sellers, like a half-chain and half-pearl necklace she calls the lady biker.

Feast Jewelry is now her full-time business, and she has expanded to Feast Apparel. It consists of embellished clothing using upcycled items like vintage keys.

Her pieces are available for purchase at select stores around the city, pop-ups, and the Feast Jewelry website.

Feast Jewelry| Instagram