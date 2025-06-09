Charges pending against minor after explosive materials discovered at 2 Burlington County homes

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating explosive materials discovered at two Burlington County homes this past weekend.

Moorestown police first found materials for an improvised explosive device at a home on Cove Road.

That led to the search of a home in the 400 block of East Oak Avenue, where they uncovered more explosive material.

Neighbors were evacuated until it was deemed safe after authorities detonated the materials from both homes.

Police say the suspect is an underage resident of Moorestown and that formal charges are pending.

Officials say there is no lingering threat to the public.

