Family seeks closure after son gunned down in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia family is heartbroken.

It has been more than three years since their loved one was shot and killed.

"We live every day we have no closure, we don't know why. We just want justice, and closure," says Charles Maude Jr.

It happened on the 3200 block of Emerald Street in Port Richmond on Friday, March 12th, 2021.

Charles Maude III, who was known as "Chuckie" to friends and family, had just returned home from dropping off his youngest daughter at his mother's house.

His family says he was simply sitting outside of his home, in his car listening to music, when two suspects walked up, and fired into the car.

Maude was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died two days later.

"You can't imagine to wake up every day missing your son," says Maude's mother, Jennifer Meleski.

"The pain that we feel not only did they take his life, they took ours," Maude's father adds.

Police have surveillance video of the suspects.

They say they were wearing clothing with distinctive marks, and were in a vehicle with a vanity type plate with red writing.

"We need closure we need someone to come forward."

There is a $50,000 reward being offered in this case.

If you know anything that could help police find those responsible, you're urged to call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous.