24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Gunman sought for deadly drive-by shooting in Wissinoming

Authorities say the 41-year-old victim never saw it coming.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, November 17, 2024 2:24PM
Gunman sought for deadly shooting in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the gunman behind a deadly shooting in the Wissinoming section of the city.

It happened on the 2000 block of East Cheltenham Avenue just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the 41-year-old victim never saw it coming.

"He had just parked and was getting out of his car when a gold colored Chevy Trailblazer pulled up next to him. Just as he was getting out, you will see the door open and window shattered, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times," says Inspector D.F. Pace.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police say the alleged gunman stopped a block away, and sat through several cycles of a traffic light before speeding off.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance video, that's believed to have captured the crime.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW