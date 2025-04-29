Assistant fire marshal behind bars amid sexual assault, burglary investigation

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The assistant fire marshal in Cheltenham Township is facing a number of charges connected to an alleged sexual assault, threats of rape, and burglary investigation.

Albert Sergio Jr., 59, is also a former chief of the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company in Souderton. The small, quaint borough is where police allege the crimes occurred.

"You could live in the greatest town in the world and everybody gets along, but there's things that you don't hear that happen behind closed doors that you never know of," said Luis Morales of nearby Telford.

Police say they were called to a home on Walnut Street Friday morning. The criminal complaint alleges Sergio tried to rape the female victim known to him soon after she exited the shower. When she retreated back to the bathroom, court documents state Sergio forced his way inside, all the while threatening the victim with a knife.

At one point, a struggle ensued. Documents say, "They fell down the stairs. Mr. Sergio took her back to the bedroom." That's when the victim told police he forced her to touch him inappropriately. The victim was ultimately able to escape.

"The caller reported that the subject was in the house, naked, and possibly intoxicated," according to responding officers.

Sergio also faces burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a home nearby on Chestnut Street, where the district attorney's office says the victim went for help.

Neighbors expressed concern about a public official being accused of these crimes.

"They should be an example to our community. We should be able to trust our leadership in the community. I'm sad, sad that this would happen around here," said Nelda Metzler.

In addition to being the assistant fire marshal, Sergio also worked as Cheltenham Township's code enforcement officer.

"We are aware of the recent arrest of the township's assistant fire marshal/code enforcement officer, and the township will cooperate fully with law enforcement, as needed. The township is also conducting an investigation and will provide no further comment at this time," said Township Manager Alyson Elliott.

When asked if Sergio is still on the job, the township declined to comment further, citing the investigation.

Action News also reached out to Souderton Borough Police for more information. At the mayor's direction, police said they would not be commenting.

Sergio remains in jail on $99,000 bail.