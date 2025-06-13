Cheltenham Township police search for teen missing since Tuesday

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Cheltenham Township are searching for a teen who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Kyle Andrusk was last seen on 9 p.m. on June 10.

Police say he is a non-verbal 18-year-old with autism, and that his family just moved to the area two days ago.

"We are concerned that Kyle does not know the area and he has no phone, wallet, money or identification on him," police said in a statement.

He was last seen wearing a "Spider-Man" t-shirt, teal joggers and black Nike sneakers with a red swoosh logo.

Andrusk is about 5'7" tall with a thin build, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cheltenham police at at 215-885-1600.