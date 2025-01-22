The Playhouse on Rodney Square Presents Limited Engagement of 'The Cher Show' Jan. 31 & Feb. 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical 'The Cher Show' tells the story of the singer, actor and icon.

"I'm playing 'Star,' which is the, basically the Cher as you know her now," says Morgan Scott. "I start the show off and kind of basically tell you that we're gonna 'Turn Back Time.'"

Three actors portray Cher through six decades of her life.

"We all still interact with each other," says Scott. "So you get this benefit of, what if your older self could tell your younger self, hey, you're gonna be okay if you make this decision."

It starts with the 10-year-old Cher, known as 'Babe,' played by Ella Perez.

"She's very determined," says Perez. "So I kind of take you through her rise to fame, meeting Sonny, putting out that first single."

Audiences will hear the duo sing 'I Got You Babe.'

"And it's really magical for her," says Perez.

By the 1970s, 'Lady' is bringing the glam. This part of Cher's life is played by Catherine Ariale.

"I pop up mainly in the quintessential 'Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour' time," says Ariale. "Lots of the Bob Mackie gowns."

"We have the Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes," says Perez. "Exact replicas of the real things that Cher wore."

"And you feel just like a goddess walking around in them," says Scott.

The show covers Cher's struggles with Sonny.

"Is she gonna continue on her own or is she going to stay with Sonny?" says Ariale. "She really takes agency over her career, over who she is."

As she moves into 'Star' status, she navigates other relationships too. You see Cher with her second husband, Gregg Allman, as well as 'Bagel Boy.'

And you'll hear 35 hits from her iconic career, including 'The Beat Goes On,' 'Just Like Jesse James,' and 'Believe.'

"There's a lot of heart in the show," says Ariale.

"It's really just about overcoming fear," says Perez. "And I think it can really inspire people to chase their dreams."

'The Cher Show' has a limited run with three performances January 31 and February 1 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, Delaware.

Link to Tickets for 'The Cher Show' at The Playhouse on Rodney Square

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

1007 N. Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19801