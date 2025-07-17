Cherry Hill Atlantic heads to state championship

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League softball girls are heading to the state championship in New Jersey.

After winning the District 13 and Section 4 leagues for the first time, they will now go to the next level of competition.

The players say it is not only a team, but a family, and they think of each other as sisters.

Coach Nick Pacitti says the girls have worked so hard to get to this point, and fighting through the tough games has really paid off.

Pacitti has been building this all-star team for the past four years and says this is the furthest they have ever gone. The girls are excited to compete with some of the top teams in New Jersey and say they hope to come home with the state title.

Their first game is this Thursday at 8 p.m. in Pequannock.