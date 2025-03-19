Following a public hearing, a final vote by the board is slated for April 30.

Cherry Hill School Board proposes new budget after cut in state funding

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Budget cuts are hitting the Cherry Hill School District.

Parents, especially those with students needing special education curriculum, are very concerned.

On Tuesday night, the school board held a special meeting to discuss a proposed budget for the next school year.

The proposed $256 million budget would eliminate 19 support staff positions and restructure middle schools into a junior high model, eliminating an advisory period.

District officials say the cuts are necessary because of a 3% reduction in state funding.

"If our funding dries up, what next? I am going to be honest with you, and I am not a pessimist, we're in trouble. Period," said Anne Einhorn, a Cherry Hill resident.

Cherry Hill has three middle schools for grades 6 through 8. Middle schools typically have small learning environments and a team of teachers is assigned to groups of students. Most junior high schools typically enroll grades seven through nine.

Changes in class structure are a major concern for parents of special education students.

"As a special education parent, I am absolutely terrified on the daily," one parent told Action News.

Jennifer Naddeo is a member of the Cherry Hill Special Ed PTA.

"We are concerned about the students who are unable to receive an IEP or a 504. They won't have that one-on-one time and they are unable to get the unable to get the modifications to their work. That is what we are hearing and that is a concern for us," said Cherry Hill resident Jennifer Naddeo.

Cherry Hill is one of 140 districts statewide facing budget cuts this year.

Under this new proposal, homeowners could pay an additional $180 in taxes.

"Why are the seemingly wealthy in South Jersey getting an increase when we are getting a decrease, it doesn't make sense," says Anne Einhorn of Cherry Hill.

Following a public hearing, a final vote by the board is slated for April 30.