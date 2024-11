Chester County voters who used provisional ballots have until Monday to verify IDs

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Election officials in Chester County are reminding voters who used provisional ballots that they have until 4:30 p.m. Monday to verify their ID.

It can be verified in person at the Chester County Voter Services Office or over the phone.

Philadelphia election officials flagged thousands of ballots before the election took place.

Mail-in voters with unverified ID have until November 12 to verify their identification.