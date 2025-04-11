Woman accused of trying to arrange murder of ex-boyfriend and his teen daughter appears in court

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A judge has denied bail for the New Jersey woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend and his teenage daughter.

Investigators say 26-year-old Jaclyn Diiorio of Runnemede tried to arrange the hit with someone she met on Tinder.

According to prosecutors, Diiorio offered to pay $12,000 to have her ex, a 53-year-old Philadelphia police officer, and his 19-year-old daughter murdered.

Authorities say after Diiorio gave a $500 down payment to an informant, she was taken into custody.

She is facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Friday that Diiorio had previously tried to arrange for the father and daughter to be killed.

She is due back in court on June 11.