13-year-old shot by adult during altercation with another boy: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a teenager in the city's Kingsessing section.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Police say a 13-year-old was shot in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital, where he's listed in critical but stable condition.

According to Inspector Michael Gormley, the 13-year-old was involved in a fight with another boy when an adult shot the victim.

"As the fight transpired, the family member of the other participant in that fight came out of that house and shot our complainant, and that person has fled the scene," Gormley said.

The gunman was only described as a man in his 40s.

Further details about the fight were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.