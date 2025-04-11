New video shows driver run to safety seconds before train slams into car

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- New video shows the moment a New Jersey Transit train slammed into a car that was stuck on the tracks earlier this month in South Jersey.

The crash happened on April 1, around 8:19 p.m., at the Pomona Road crossing in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Video obtained by Action News through the Open Public Records Act shows the Atlantic City Rail Line train crash into the vehicle moments after the driver jumped out of the way.

Chopper 6 captured the mangled metal in the aftermath of the crash.

Investigators say the driver unintentionally made a right turn onto the tracks, instead of the nearest cross street. The vehicle then became stuck, police said.

There were no injuries to the driver or the 33 riders who were on the train.

The train departed 30th Street Station in Philadelphia at about 7:03 p.m. and was en route to Atlantic City.