Chester holds 'Safe Summer Fair' in response to youth violence in the city

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- As spring turns to summer, there are efforts underway in the city of Chester to keep children safe in the coming months.

Officials tell Action News they are hoping for a safe summer season, especially after a shooting at a house party on Friday night left a 16-year-old dead and four others injured.

"When the summertime comes, all kinds of things happen, like crime and especially deaths. We want to prevent that from happening, and this event is going to do just that," said Chester City Councilwoman Tameka Gibson-Williams.

On Thursday night, a 'Safe Summer Fair' was held at Chester City Hall to connect families with local summer programs, camps, and activities available for Chester's youth.

One of the camps, called Camp of Encouragement, was created by Patricia Demiranda about 11 years ago.

"My son was murdered here in the city of Chester 21 years ago," she explained. "And, because of the anxiety and hurt my daughter had, she ended up getting involved with drugs."

Demiranda said she channeled her pain into purpose and created the free camp for children who have suffered a loss and are in need of an outlet.

Officials with the city of Chester say they have seen a rise in criminal activity involving juveniles, both as victims and offenders. They said that's why events, like Thursday night's fair, now exist.

"Summertime is always a concern. Our police officers are on high alert," Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said. "We try to get the parents to really know where your children are in the summertime, so we can reduce all potential for violence."

Heading into the summer, a curfew is now in effect in the city from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night for any child under the age of 17.