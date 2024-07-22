Chester Springs Creamery at Milky Way Farm is serving up ice cream and education

Chester Springs Creamery has ice cream scooped on the same property as the cows who produce it.

Chester Springs Creamery has ice cream scooped on the same property as the cows who produce it.

Chester Springs Creamery has ice cream scooped on the same property as the cows who produce it.

Chester Springs Creamery has ice cream scooped on the same property as the cows who produce it.

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Milky Way Farm has been a family-owned business for over 100 years and in 2001 they opened Chester Springs Creamery.

The ice cream is made on-site and the creamery offers 50 flavors, all named after the cows on the farm.

Some of the most popular flavors are Sammi's Smores, Bell's Blueberry Cheese Cake, Joy's Peanut Butter Fudge, and Molly's Mint Chocolate Chip.

You can also sip on a chocolate milkshake or get a spoonful of their brownie bliss sundae.

For those with dairy allergies, they also serve sorbets which consist of fruit and water.

Walk around the farm and admire the animals with your sweet treat this summer.

Summer hours are Tuesday-Sunday from 1-9 p.m. and to learn more about their seasonal hours you can visit their website for more.

Chester Springs Creamery |Facebook

521 E Uwchlan Ave, Chester Springs, PA 19425