Uncommitted DNC delegates staging sit-protest in outside United Center

Delegates are calling for a pro-Palestinian speaker to address convention

ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Thursday, August 22, 2024 12:17PM
DNC delegates from Uncommitted Movement are staging a sit-in protest outside the United Center calling for a pro-Palestinian speaker.

CHICAGO -- Delegates from the Uncommitted Movement are sitting outside the United Center Thursday morning calling for the DNC to include a pro-Palestinian speaker.

The delegates say the DNC denied their request to have a Palestinian speaker on stage, so they staged a sit-in

The DNC has, however, given the movement space to speak at several untelevised forums this week.

At a press conference Wednesday, delegates said it was their hope that the convention would end with an even more unified Democratic Party. But the party refused to meet the Uncommitted Movement's larger requests.

"I'm an uncommitted delegate I was sent here to do the work on behalf of those uncommitted votes, who specifically voted uncommitted voters who need a change in the Gaza policy," Abbas Alawieh, uncommitted delegate from Michigan, said.

The group of about 40 delegates and supporters said they won't get up until Vice President Kamala Harris or someone from her team changes their mind.

