Child burned in house fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmod section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was burned in a house fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The fire broke out along the 2500 block of East Clearfield Street just before 1 a.m.

Medics found the girl inside the house.

She was rushed to the hospital with second-degree burns.

Authorities say the child is in stable condition.

The fire marshal says an electrical cord sparked the fire.