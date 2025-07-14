Child falls from slide at FDR Park in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family's quick action may have saved a toddler from a serious injury at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.... this weekend.

Video from an Action News viewer shows the child climbing on the top of a slide at the Anna Verna Playground.

A large family reunion was happening nearby and some of the family members saw everything unfold.

The child fell after someone told him to come back down.

One man attending the family reunion says his cousin dove just in time to break the child's fall.

"After he stopped the initial impact or the force from him falling, it softened the blow. He hit the ground. The impact wasn't that bad," said Rafael Miles of Atlanta, Georgia.

It's unclear how the child was able to climb..... to the outside of the slide.

Fortunately it seems the youngster was shaken, but otherwise OK.